A press conference was held today at the IUEA Campus in Kansanga where more companies and organizations that will sponsor the Adekunle Gold Club Dome Concert alongside South African rapper Costa Titch were unveiled.

Club Pilsener and Petrok are the title sponsors. Petrok, an Oil and Gas services company dedicated to reducing their clients’ risks by providing Manpower Supply and Development for the Oil and Gas sector said the partnership is part of their Corporate Social Responsibility – CSR project “Youth Alive” which aims at empowering the youth through entertainment.

“We launched the Youth Alive project to empower the youth in Uganda through entertainment. We sponsor the youth to do entertainment activities like music videos, audios among others,” said Ms. Ronah Kemigisha, the Business Development Manager Petrok.

“As a company, we are more interested in investing back into the economy through sectors like entertainment to help the youth who are unemployed and we believe that bringing a huge act like Adekunle Gold partnering with Club Dome is a great way to bring an awesome experience to the people in Kampala,” she added.

Costa Titch

Club Dome which will take place for the first time after a two-year lockdown imposed because of the Covid19 outbreak will be headlined by Nigerian star Adekunle Gold alongside South African dancer, rapper, and songwriter Costa Titch.

“Adekunle Gold is an incredibly talented Nigerian artist and the hottest act right now. We are thrilled to be part of this concert happening on July 16th at the Lugogo Cricket Oval,” said Joel Galla, Nile Breweries Manager Club and Premiums.

Play Entertainment, the company that is handling all the artists’ bookings for the concert was also named among the sponsors for the Adekunle Gold Concert. Play Entertainment worked in close collaboration with Petrok to develop and finalize the booking of Adekunle Gold and Costa Titch.

Among the other sponsors unveiled on Friday was the International University of East Africa – IUEA which also hosted the press conference. IUEA is more interested in the entertainment industry and very soon will be launching the first entertainment faculty in East Africa.

Corporate car dealers – Mighty Rides have also been unveiled as the official logistics partners for the Club Dome. Mighty Rides will provide cars that will transport the entourage of the artists during their stay in the country.

Other sponsors for the event include Radio City, Party Culture, Roke Telecom, and Hulivo.