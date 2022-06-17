Comedian Allan Kibuuka a.k.a Optional Allan is set to hold his first comedy show dubbed “That Mulago Boy”.

Allan Kibuuka has built his comedy brand for over eight years now. He feels it is time now for him to stage his first comedy show.

‘That Mulago Boy’ comedy show is slated to take place on 22nd July 2022 at the National Theatre’s auditorium.

Organized by Nineteen Media, the show will feature other acts that Optional Allan personally chose to put up a great show.

Optional Allan revealed to us that he labeled his show “That Mulago Boy” because Mulago is where his story began.

Since breaking out onto the scene as a promising comedian, Optional Allan has gone by the tag “the Mulago Boy” in representation of his hometown.

Everyone thinks Mulago is just a hospital. The comedy show will also have an aspect that will give a clear picture of why Mulago is not just a hospital but a place where many people hail and still harbors many. Optional Allan

Tickets to ‘That Mulago Boy’ show are already on sale and delivery is being made by the comedian himself.