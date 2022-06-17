Dancehall singer Ziza Bafana is seriously considering adding his name to the ever-growing list of musicians in the Uganda parliament come 2026.

The 2021 general elections saw several members in the entertainment industry achieve their political dreams as MPs, Councillors, among other positions.

With Bobi Wine also putting up a remarkable challenge for the highest office in the land, it gave other artists faith that they too can make it as politicians.

Reggae and Dancehall star Richard Kasendwa a.k.a Ziza Bafana now also looks forward to pursuing his political ambitions in the next general elections.

Also Read: Uganda’s music lagged because we stopped appreciating talents – Ziza Bafana

The Nsolo singer Ziza Bafana reportedly noted that he will stand as a Member of Parliament in 2026 to represent the people of Masaka.

“Parliament, I am coming. Honorable Kasendwa Richard. The People of Buddu, keep your eyes open,” Ziza Bafana is quoted to have said.

The question of whether he is serious with his ambitions or if he can indeed make it to parliament remain a test of time.

We await to see how that unfolds!