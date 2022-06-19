Bebe Cool alleges that an unidentified man almost shot at him during a scuffle after knocking his car on Saturday night.

While on his night duties on Saturday night, singer Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool found himself in a scuffle with an unidentified man.

The singer, through Facebook, shared a video showing the man who reportedly recklessly pulled out his gun on him.

Bebe narrated that this scuffle ensued in the areas of Ntinda when the man accidentally knocked his car and in efforts to find out why, the singer found himself being aimed at with a gun.

Also Read: I Was Shot On The Same Night Bebe Cool Was Shot – Bobi Wine

Bebe says that the man threatened to shoot him but he was quickly disarmed by a police officer who was on scene and taken to Ntinda police station.

The Gagamel singer was then also asked to go and make a statement at the police station but to his shock, upon arriving at the station, it had been surrounded by the man’s friends who ordered the singer to leave immediately.

Bebe further noted that the mans friends put police officers at the station on gunpoint before rescuing their friend and cruising away.

This man wanted to shoot me after knocking my car, as a lot is still unveiling, but we managed to disarm him and he was arrested by a police officer. Later taken to Ntinda police station. I was immediately asked by the police officer to go make a statement at the station. On arrival at the station, his colleagues had arrived at the station there by rounding it off and had put the police officers at gun point. They commanded me to vacate the premises and nearly shot at me. I had to run to my car and the driver took off. I have been told that the culprit was taken away from the police station by his mates. I have made calls to the responsible persons who are the bosses of this guy and they are in the know. Watch the space as alot more is to be unveiled here. Bebe Cool