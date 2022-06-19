Celebrated singer Jose Chameleone did not spend Saturday night in jail in South Africa as widely rumored on social media.

Jose Chameleone was supposed to headline performances at an event in Randburg, South Africa on Saturday night.

The Threats

Last night, videos started making rounds online showing Ugandans burning down posters with Chameleone’s face.

The men that torched the posters that advertised Chameleone’s show kept shouting on top of their voices, warning the singer that his show will not go on.

“We told you you won’t perform in South Africa, you’ve slept in jail today. Your rules only apply in Uganda. You will not perform here in South Africa,” one man is heard mockingly yelling in one of the videos.

Chameleone shills with friends upon arrival in South Africa

In a video shared by renowned blogger Kakensa, a lady is heard revealing how the singer was shortly held by police at a hotel in Sandton.

Other unconfirmed reports suggested that the father of six was thrown in jail where he spent the night after his arrest.

It was reported that a lady identified as Zaina Muwonge who demands 80,000 Rands (Ugx18.7m) from him for failing to perform at a show he was booked for in the past ordered the arrest.

The Attempted Arrest

Chameleone’s links in S.A, however, quickly rubbished the reports. They asked the public to disregard rumors that the singer was thrown in jail.

“Disregard any rumors about Chameleone being arrested. Am live and direct on the scene,” Batt Badru, Chameleone’s close friend wrote on Facebook before sharing a live video with the singer, his brother Weasel, and other friends at a hotel.

While speaking to MBU, a source confirmed that there was indeed an attempt to have Chameleone arrested but he cunningly escaped.

Chameleone Performs in Randburg

Chameleone even went on to perform with Kalifah Aganaga at a show at Ferndale, Randburg, Johannesburg before leaving for Cape Town.

Through Twitter, the Leone Island chief confirmed that he was threatened. He shared a video of a man holding a pistol and tagged former AIGP Asan Kasingye.

“All this meant to intimidate and fail a fellow Ugandan in the name of self-interests? Well, I guess it’s not the way it should be. My South African fans let’s stay strong and let the music talk! Why Stop the show tonight?” Chameleone’s tweet read.

Afande Kasingye saw the tweet and replied, “Check your what’s up Jose. I replied to your message.”

Zaina Muwonge’s Case

South Africa-based Ugandan music promoter Zaina Muwonge sued Chameleone for failure to refund money for the concerts he refused to perform at in 2015.

Zaina claims that she paid Chameleone to perform in South Africa at a concert dubbed ‘Wale Wale’ in 2015 in which he was required to perform in East London, Durban, Cape Town, and Pretoria but he failed to turn up and refused to refund the money.

She further claimed that she paid Chameleone more Ugx11million for purposes of transporting him and his crew to South Africa after which she also booked hotels for accommodation for Chameleone and his entire crew but to her utter shock, the singer switched off his phone on the eve of his flight.

Ms. Muwonge claims that towards the due date of the concert, she further paid over Shs1 million at the request of the defendant to enable him and his entire crew to process emergency passports after they had allegedly been stolen.

Reports revealed that Chameleone called Zaina and apologized in 2016 before promising to correct his wrongs and they made new arrangements but the singer still never performed.

Zaina now wants Chameleone arrested to face the law and refund the money she spent on booking him, and on the case.