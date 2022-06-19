Da Hares singer David Lutalo is a delighted dad following the good news of his daughter Shantal Lutalo attaining a prefectorial role at her school.

The elated “Kabisi Ka Ndagala” singer could not hold his excitement as he shared the news through his socials letting the public know about his daughter’s achievements.

Taking to his Instagram, David Lutalo noted how it only takes a brave and courageous heart and person to assume a leadership position in life.

He then wished her all the best in her newly attained role to serve well with much respect and commitment to fulfill her duties and get good grades in her studies.

He added that he loves seeing her daughter succeed in everything that she touches and gets involved in.

Dear daughter Hon Shantal Lutalo, I am so proud of you and happy to see your success. You have worked hard to achieve greatness. It takes a courageous heart to assume a leadership position. I wish you all the best and I look forward to seeing you exhibit competent and admirable leadership skills as a prefect in the Junior School. I love watching you succeed and hope that you continue to love what you do my daughter, my friend. You are so special to me. Blessings follow you. David Lutalo