A couple of local artists are in preparations to hold concerts before the year ends, a thing that Covid-19 had stopped many from doing.

With the public gatherings having resumed and the lockdown on the night economy being lifted, people are having fun and enjoying life in different hangout spots.

As the list of artists planning to stage shows this year grows, fast-rising singer Eezzy who had a monster anthem during the lockdown dubbed ‘‘Tumbiza Sound” has announced that he is soon holding his maiden concert.

Eezzy revealed that his concert dubbed “I Survive, Peace & Love” show will be going down on 6th August at Acholi Inn, Gulu town.

The subsequent shows will follow up in Bweyale in Patwoni and Front Page in Lira on the 13th and 14th August respectively.

Now that we are done putting everything together, allow me give you full details about the biggest concert in the land. We start with Gulu on the 6th of AUGUST at Acholi Inn. Then head to Bweyale on the 13th of AUGUST at Patwoni and then Lira on the 14th at Front Page. WEST NILE and KITIGUM you guys will be next my people details will be communicated soon. So I call on everyone to come out and let’s spread some Peace and Love. Eezzy Music