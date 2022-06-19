When photos of singer Grenade and Rahmah Pinky enjoying a quality time together at Kitende stadium surfaced online, several individuals came to their own conclusions.

A few days later, the two released a song together titled “Pichaa” which is relatively enjoying rotation on different media outlets.

When Pinky was asked about her relationship with Grenade, she replied with positivity stressing how the latter is a very good and welcoming person just a few days after being granted a court bail after his ex-lover dragged him to Police on charges of “Criminal Trespass and Threatening violence”.

Also Read: ‘Seven Teen’ – Pinky Releases 6-track Maiden Album

Pinky went on further to disclose that she works closely with Grenade because they are both signed under the same record label.

She maintained that the two have no strings attached despite what people think. She also noted that she will be turning 18 years old in July.

Grenade is not a bad guy but he is just like a brother to me. Yes, because we work under the same Record label management. There is no strings attached. I am officially turning 18 years in July. A lot has changed in my life ever since I joined the showbiz industry. Ever since I joined the music industry have been in good and safe hands that I have not faced a lot of temptations. Rahmah Pinky