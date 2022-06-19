Singers Weasel, King Saha, and Chagga have been accused of assaulting a former Goodlyfe deejay identified as DJ Rectango.

Surviving Goodlyfe singer Weasel Manizo, real name Douglas Mayanja, celebrated his 37th birthday on 13th June 2022.

A day before one of the singer’s birthday celebrations that happened at Casablanca Bar, however, he allegedly beat up a local deejay.

DJ Rectango and King Saha

The deejay who identified himself as DJ Rectango, and a former colleague of Weasel’s in the Goodlyfe Crew, accused the rough-voiced singer of assaulting him.

DJ Rectango narrated that he was thumped by Weasel and his friends who included fellow singers King Saha, and Chagga at Casablanca Bar and Lounge in Kololo.

The bruised deejay revealed that he was beaten so badly that he even blacked out before being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The deejay later on 12th June 2022 filed a case SD Ref: 10/12/6/22 against the trio at Kira Road Police Station and he wants them to face the law over assault.

He suspects that he was attacked for withholding some of the late Mowzey Radio’s music and spilling secrets to the public.

Chagga, however, denied beating DJ Rectango during an interview with BBS Terefayina and maintained that he holds no grudge against him.

He also threatened to drag the deejay to the courts of law for soiling his name in effort of defaming him.