Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi thanked her hubby Bobi Wine for protecting her family and sacrificing a lot to make Uganda a better place for many other Ugandans.

Father’s Day is a holiday of honouring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society.

On Sunday 19th June 2022, several Ugandans joined the rest of the world to celebrate Father’s Day.

Messages with deep meaning to celebrate the importance of fathers were seen littered on social media as people expressed their gratitude to the responsible ones.

You are packaged with an overdose of Gentleness, Kindness, Patience and Love and we treasure you Barbie Kyagulanyi to Bobi Wine

Barbie Kyagulanyi as well used social media to communicate her thankfulness to the father of her children Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi Wine.

In her message, she thanked the singer-cum-politician for always protecting his family with whatever he has.

She also thanked him for working hard to make Uganda a better country for his kids and other people’s children in future.

Below is Barbie’s Father’s Day message to her lovely husband

“Taata, I celebrate you today on this Father’s Day for especially two reasons:

I am thankful to you for always providing firm protection to our children. You shield our babies with everything that you are and I am grateful for this. Thank you for all the sacrifices that you make daily. Sacrifices that will give our children and many other Ugandan children an admirable Country worth calling home.

We the mothers of this beautiful pearl are grateful for everything that you do to prepare a great future for our angels.

Happy Fathers’ day Taata. You are packaged with an overdose of Gentleness, Kindness, Patience and Love and we treasure you. We will miss celebrating with you today.”

Bobi Wine is out of the country on official duty for his political party.