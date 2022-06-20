Overview: "Where's Bobi Wine?" Afande's list was applauded but a few questions were also raised

Mudra and Sheebah Karungi’s collaboration “Ayi’tops former AIGP Asan Kasingye’s list of Top 10 songs.

If someone asked you to list the top ten songs on your current playlist, which songs would feature? Tough one, innit?

Well, even for the man who once held a top office in one of the country’s powerful security organisations, it’s a hard task.

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police Asan Kasingye opened up on his favorite songs when asked to list the top ten before a TV interview.

Sheebah and Mudra collabo appears on Kasingye’s list

Nonetheless, he was up for the task and he penned the songs he has been listening to the most in recent times.

Also Read: Why AIGP Asan Kasingye is a big fan of MC Kats

“I will be appearing at one of the national TV stations to promote my book. Was asked 10 songs that I wish to be played during the show. Here we go! Oba ndi falla nyo?” Asan Kasingye tweeted.

The list features a couple of new and old songs from across the world, something which shows a good ear for music of you asked me.

Take a look at the list below:

Since dropping his list, Afande Kasingye has gained praises from a few popular local artists and some bashing from the netizens.

Dancehall singer Mudra thanked him through a tweet in which he said, “Webale nyoo afande,” before Ykee added, “Oli wakabi nnyo Papa….Endongo Ojimanyi bulunji eh my lord.”

Other tweeps questioned why his list lacked music by Bobi Wine, A Pass, Bebe Cool, among other artistes.

Well, maybe the above said artistes would make it from number 11. What do you think of Afande’s list?