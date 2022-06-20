Singer Prince Omar is ready to start releasing new projects after being signed under Arafat’s Baddest Music Management.

Since returning to Uganda to pursue a serious music career, Umar Mukoss a.k.a Prince Omar has not really had a proper lift-off.

That does not necessarily mean that he has not tried as he has released a couple of songs and videos whose production has clearly showcased heavy investment.

Despite his love for music, hard work, and heavy investment, Omar is yet to prove his consistency. Just a few of his songs, especially collabos, have enjoyed good airplay.

Having gone back to the drawing board, the singer believes that a change in management can help him achieve his future dreams.

Over the weekend, the Bajikweka singer unveiled Baddest Music manager Arafat as his new manager.

“I have signed with Arafat. We are now working together at Baddest Music Label,” Prince Omar revealed.

Arafat has managed a couple of established music brands including Feffe Bussi, Chozen Blood, Tip Swizzy, among others.

The former Jah Live, Black Market Records, and Turnt Nation Management singer is now confident that his music will reach further points of the country with the new change.

Arafat welcomed Omar to his team and promised more wins for him through his remaining music career.

Prince Omar is expected to drop an EP as his debut project under the label.

Well, let’s see what this new bond can give us. Fongers crossed!