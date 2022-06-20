Released on Father’s Day, Shifah Musisi’s new song dubbed ‘Taata’ is a special dedication to all the wonderful fathers in the world.

“Taata, I found my Prince…but you’ll always be my King,” goes the start of the song which speaks good of fathers and their role in their children’s lives.

Produced by Michael Fingers, Shifah Musisi’s latest release is off the Dark & Happy Times album – her second studio album after “Olugendo”.

The album explores the key aspects of life like love, family, friendship, among others. It also explores the trials and tribulations of life from Shifah’s perspective.

It features songs like Mutulo, Ebilowozo, Munsi Eno, Tondekangawo, Emirembe, Webale, Kusema, and the latest release Taata.

Also Read: This ‘Ebilowozo’ Music Video By Shifah Musisi Will WOW You

Shifah Musisi dedicates “Taata” (translated as “Father”) to all the responsible fathers all over the world. “Taata is a song for fathers,” she says.

They say the bond that fathers forge with their daughters is unbreakable and in this amazing song, Shifah Musisi explores the unbreakable bond that she shares with her late dad.

She declares that the strength of this bond will always supersede any other she can ever form with anyone else.

Fathers are real superheroes, they may not have superpowers, but they always have a super heart and super spirit for their families. Shifah Musisi

Shifah Musisi decided to release the smooth flowing song on Father’s Day to emphasize the significance of the message in the song.

“Today, I have a special gift for all the fathers out there appreciating them for their unconditional love, resilience, loyalty, and hard work,” the casually shy singer revealed to us.

Take a listen to the song below: