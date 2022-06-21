The Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA, Dorothy Kisaka has lauded the MTN Uganda for reaching out to the badly affected communities across Kampala and the rest of the country under their 21 Days of Y’ello Care (21 DOYC) campaign.

This was at today’s 21DOYC event held in Makindye division where MTN supported a group of Widows and Women living with HIV, known as the Glorious Widows of Makindye.

“This is greatly appreciated. MTN does things excellently. I pray you partner with us on more and more projects. Thank you for reaching out to the various disadvantaged communities around the city and for the cleaning sessions, we are now a smart and clean city,” Kisaka said.

In addition to digital skills training, MTN Uganda donated digital tailoring accessories, public health supplies and domestic supplies to the glorious widows’ group of Makindye.

Similarly, another team of MTN staff have also supported the Tweyombeke disabled Group in Fort portal, whose poultry farming enterprise was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to equipping them with digital skills, MTN donated a maize mill, vet poultry drug supplies, chicken feeds and feeders to bolster the group’s economic undertaking, setting them on a path to recovery.

Andrew Bugembe, the Chief Finance Officer of MTN Uganda, said MTN is providing the necessary equipment and funding to these community-based organizations so that they are able to grow their businesses but also recover financially and economically as a group and as a community.

Justine Nanteza, the Chairperson of the Glorious Widows group in Makindye, said it was a nightmare for the widows and women living with HIV to survive through the nationwide pandemic.

She thanked MTN Staff for not only delivering the machines but also training them on how to use them.

“We have now upgraded to digital tailoring and we shall now be able to push out work, thanks to MTN’s generosity,” said Nanteza.

Running under the Theme: “Empowering Communities to drive Economic Recovery,” the ongoing 21 days of Y’ello Care project is aimed at supporting at least 10 vulnerable groups comprising women, youths, and disadvantaged populations whose livelihoods were badly affected during two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far, 8 of the groups have been supported, with two more groups to be reached next week. According to Brian Mbassa, the Senior Manager at MTN Foundation, at least 400 persons have been trained in the four central divisions visited by the MTN staff Corporate Social Responsibility Staff in these 21 days of Y’ello Care.

KCCA ED, Dorothy Kisaka (3L) presided over the Makindye MTN 21 Days of Yello Care event

“We believe that the digital space is very imperative to all populations and everyone deserves a benefit for the modern connected world,” Mbasa said.

MTN is committed to adding economic value by contributing to society through its programs focused on digital skills training. The company believes that reducing the digital skills gap will help address issues of digital and social inequalities while at the same time ensuring the sustainability of businesses.