I need to spill some tea on MTN. There are some new sick bundles from MTN Pulse. Yo, MTN Pulse just went up a whole ‘nother level with these extra MBs at the same price.

It’s about to be lit in the Twitter streets with these bundles from MTN Pulse. For 1K, you can have a blast for 24hours on 100MB internet plus 250MB for social media, I am talking SWIFT; Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat and of course WhatsApp.

By simply dialing *157#, you can also choose to chill with 150MB internet and 150MB SWIFT bundles still for 1K for an entire 24hours.

Facts, MTN Pulse has also blessed us with another option of 250MB internet for just 1K. And with these new weekly bundles, we are gonna get turnt up.

It is going to be vibe after vibe now with these revamped bundles. There is no excuse for your homies not to hype you up via the TL; it’s time to get Twitter & instafamous.

No cap, these bundles are mad affordable.

For 7 days at only 5K, you can enjoy 500MB internet and 1200MB Swift bundles. Don’t be salty if that doesn’t work for you, you can still go for the 750MB and 750SWIFT bundle also at only 5K.

Guys, let me put you on; there is also another bundle where you can enjoy 1200MB for 5K, 7 days all week.

These bundles are lowkey criminal because we are about to kill it on socials, with extra dming, extra posting, vibes on vibes everyday every week.

MTN Pulse is all about dope deals and dope life. Simply dial *157# and do extra with the extra MBs from MTN Pulse.

MTN Pulse is a youth platform with youth centric products created by MTN Uganda to cater to the needs of the youth.

Through MTN Pulse, MTN Uganda provides youth with discounted data and voice bundles, freebies and services such as food deliveries, fashion and plot.

To join the Pulse Nation, simply download the MTN Pulse app on the Google Playstore for android and the App store for IoS devices.