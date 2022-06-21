Ahead of his two-day concert, Pallaso has released the 10th music project of 2022; a video for his new song dubbed ‘True Love’.

In a few weeks, Pallaso will be gracing Lugogo Cricket Oval to perform at the very much anticipated concert.

Pallaso’s two-day concert is scheduled for 1st and 2nd July and he has been touring different regions of the country in the build-up to the big show.

His new song adds the fire to the anticipation ahead of the concert and Pallaso’s fans must be enjoying the time of their lives.

Also Read: Pallaso increases performance charges to Shs20m

Produced by Nessim, ‘True Love’ is a smooth flowing song in which Pallaso sings about how true love can never be compromised.

This is the TGM singer’s tenth music project within the last seven months which shows his intent on satisfying his fans’ needs.

The visuals directed by Jerome Kakande of KJ Frames Productions are shot in a wedding setting to portray the message embedded in the lyrics.

Pallaso outdoes himself acting out different scenes in the video and we must say, it is an eyeful. Take a gaze below: