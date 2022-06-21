Renown music producer Eddie Dee of Acton Records is reportedly said to have been thrown out of his rental over accrued rent arrears.

The music producer was left homeless after his landlord ordered him to vacate his premises for failing to pay rent for a full year.

According to his landlord Mr. Lubwama Robert, producer Eddie Dee must pay cash amounting to four million shillings for the time he has spent living in his house.

When Eddie Dee was asked why he failed to pay rent for a full year yet he works for established artists, he disclosed that he has been working with most of them on a gentleman’s agreement and they’ve later failed to pay him.

Eddy Dee who was found lying on his veranda called out Pallaso, Feffe Bussi, Ziza Bafana and other artists who didn’t complete their payments to raise to the occasion and clear their debt so that he can pay his landlord.