After two years of absence musically, Leila Kayondo has blessed the Kayondofestos with a brand new song titled “Singa Namanya”.

Leila Kayondo last released a song over two years ago; a collaboration with her longtime friend Jose Chameleone dubbed ‘Nyumirwa’.

In that period, a lot has happened in her life including the unfortunate events of losing both her parents and brother.

Recently, she was also cited in an online scandal in which she hurled insults and threats towards her ex-lover Sully K. Mbuga.

In a video, while apologizing to her family, fans, and followers and promising a changed behavior, Leila Kayondo also asked not to be pressurised to release new music.

She acknowledged her fans’ desires to listen to her new music but revealed how she will drop new projects when she wants without pressure.

On Sunday, the self-styled Commando released a new track dubbed “Singa Namanya” (translated as “I Wish I Knew”)

This time, Kayondo showcases lyrical maturity in the love song sung in Luganda, English, and Kinyarwanda.

Take a listen to the song below: