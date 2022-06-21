Uprising singer identified as Baby J has once again exposed Ronald Alimpa of copying and pasting his song dubbed ”Kabaka Antumye”.

Singer Baby J raised the allegations having crossed paths with Ronald Alimpa’s version of “Kabaka Antumye” which sounded exactly like his own song.

Baby J claims that he recorded the song in 2017 at Climax Records although his version did not receive much airplay as Ronald Alimpa’s song has gained.

When Ronald Alimpa was called to give his side of the story about the allegations, he distanced himself from copying and pasting Baby J’s song noting that he was only availed the track by his management and just recorded the song.

When Alimpa was told that the owner of the song is hunting for him, he responded by stressing that he is ready to meet him so that they settle the allegations in good faith.

This is not the first time Ronald Alimpa has been accused of plagiarizing songs from different artists.