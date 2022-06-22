Local singer Hajji Haruna Mubiru is embroiled in a land wrangle involving the land on which his H/M restaurant is situated.

According to reports, the children of the woman who sold the land on which Haruna Mubiru’s restaurant is located have come back to claim its ownership.

Haruna Mubiru’s lawyer explains that the wrangles stem from the children who don’t believe that their mother sold off the land to Haruna legitimately.

Before their mother sold off the land, the children thought the land belonged to the family as a whole.

However, in the turn of events, their mother sold it to Haruna without their knowledge. She allegedly claimed she wanted to buy bigger land elsewhere.

On Tuesday, both parties were seen at Police after the lawyers representing the siblings wrote a letter to Police indicating how their mother was allegedly kidnapped by Haruna Mubiru.

Fortunately for the singer, the lady also came to Police and refuted the claims.

Haruna’s lawyer further explained that the lady made it clear that she sold the land to Haruna in a legit manner.

She alsi assured her children how the land she sold off didn’t belong to their late dad because she had full ownership of it.