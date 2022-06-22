Uganda Musician’s Association (UMA) presidential hopeful Mansur Ssemanda alias King Saha has weighed in on Bebe Cool’s scandal with Captain Namara that the two were involved in over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, reports made rounds online with Bebe Cool alleging how Captain Namara almost wanted to end his life at a certain bar in Ntinda after knocking his car.

Bebe explained that Captain Namara pulled out his pistol in an altercation before he was disarmed and arrested, then dragged to Ntinda Police station where he was later set free by his colleagues.

In giving his view on the development, Ming Saha started by stinging his nemesis Bebe Cool saying that he has been ill-mannered for a long time.

Also Read: Six officers involved in Bebe Cool case arrested as investigations continue

King Saha pointed out how Bebe Cool could even have been the cause of all the raucous.

The Kings Love Entertainment boss stressed that Bebe Cool always makes “small and huge” mistakes and advised him to stop behaving arrogantly.

He then condemned the act of pulling out fire arms in public saying it is not a good thing.

For a long time, that guy has lived without having manners. He is ill-mannered. But since am soon becoming their president, am going to find out what really transpired. You might find that Bebe Cool even caused the chaos. He always makes small and huge mistakes. However, I condemn the act of pulling out fire arms in public. However, Bebe Cool should stop being arrogant. King Saha

When Haji Haruna Mubiru was asked about Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone’s scandals over the weekend, he reesponded by noting that the two were just chasing clout.