Uganda Police confirms that the six officers who responded and escalated the situation involving Bebe Cool and Capt. Namara at Ntinda police have been arrested as investigations continue.

Over the weekend, Bebe Cool alleged that he was nearly shot by a man who pulled out his gun on him.

The Gagamel singer revealed that while waiting in his car for a food order to be delivered while at Pier One Bar and Lounge in Ntinda, his car was knocked from behind.

On getting out to see what was happening, he was faced with confrontation from a man who even pulled out his gun on him.

The singer says that the man was “high” but he was quickly disarmed before harming anyone and was immediately arrested.

However, upon reaching Ntinda police station, Bebe alleged that the man was rescued by other officers who allegedly stormed the station and put officers there on gunpoint before whisking him away.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the man in question is a soldier identified as Capt. Namara.

Owoyesigyire through a statement released earlier today reveals that footage from CCTV cameras has been used to establish whether Bebe Cool’s allegations that a gun was indeed drawn on him in the altercation are true.

“We have retrieved the CCTV footage and are reviewing the contents to establish whether a gun was drawn as alleged by Bebe Cool,” Luke Owoyesigyire notes.

He adds, “We are also looking into the allegation of the physical exchange between the two parties which could have attracted other friends.”

Police has also managed to trace Captain Namara who was found at Gemini Medical Centre. “As soon as he stabilizes, we shall be able to record his statement,” ASP Owoyesigyire reveals.

The six men who whisked Capt. Namara away from Ntinda police station have also been arrested and are being detained at Railway Police station.

“We have since taken action against 6 officers who responded and further escalated the situation at Ntinda Police station. They are currently detained at Railway Police,” ASP Luke Owoyesigyire reveals in the statement.