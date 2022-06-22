Singer Big Eye Starboss is finally also fed up of the poor standards of living and in his new song “Uganda Olemwa”, he urges the government to make some positive changes.

With the rising prices of essential commodities like fuel, salt, soap, among others, several Ugandans have asked the government to provide solutions to their problems.

Singer Big Eye joins his voice to the several others in his new song dubbed “Uganda Olemwa”.

Listening to the lyrics of the song, the singer is heard sending out a strong message to government to tame the rising prices of commodities.

Big Eye, real name Ibrahim Mayanja, has for long been in the bad books of most Ugandans who support the opposition because he often sides with the ruling regime.

He now seems to have thrown in towel in supporting the government as he asks those in power to provide solutions for the suffering Ugandans.

Critics have already raised suspicion into Big Eye’s turnaround as they claim that he is merely seeking public sympathy so that he can return to stage to perform.

It should be remembered that in past months, each time Big Eye has been forced off stage by music fans for his allegiance with the government.

Listen to his new song here: