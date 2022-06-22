Hope you all recall Ugandan Olympic weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko who had vanished in Tokyo, Japan during the 2021 Olympics finals showpiece.

The renown athlete was later found in Yokkaichi 105 miles from his team’s hotel in Izumisano and was promptly returned to the Uganda camp and flown back to his homeland.

When Mr. Ssekitoleko reached home, he was detained and later released after wild pleas from Members of Parliament and the public.

He was set free and given cash and a motorbike as start up capital to better his family since he had left his pregnant wife languishing in dire poverty.

The latest we are hearing from the weightlifter’s family is that his relationship with his wife is on the rocks.

His baby mama accuses him of having lost his morals and turning into a womanizer, and a mummy’s boy.

She goes on to explain that Ssekitoleko’s mother became the decision maker in their family and without her permission nothing can go on.

When contacted about the allegations, Julius Ssekitoleko poured cold water on the allegations noting that they are baseless and untrue.