Producer Edie Dee’s quest to sort his pending rent arrears has been boosted by Shs1m contributed by his boss Pallaso.

For over a week now, renowned music producer Edie Dee has been a regular in the gossip columns following his eviction from his studio premises.

The landlord of the house where Edie’s Acton Records are situated evicted the producer after failing to pay his rent arrears.

Mr. Robert Lubwama demands Shs4m, an amount that had accumulated for a period of one year.

When the news of Edie’s eviction went public, critics were quick to call out all the artists the producer has been working with to help him.

Team Good Music singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso is one of the several artists who has made hit songs with the troubled producer.

On Wednesday, the self-styled Sucker Free Boss listened to the public pleas and handed the Malamu hit producer with Shs1m towards clearing his rent arrears.

The happy producer, through his IG, shared a photo of the Ugx1m cheque that Pallaso gave him before thanking him.

Good gesture, innit?