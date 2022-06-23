Up-and-rising singer Pice Jovan’s 7-track “Showtime” album listening party at H20 lounge in Kololo ended prematurely with Dj Fikie being blamed for messing up the schedule.

For about 3 weeks, the singer had been preparing to hold his listeners party after officially dropping the album for his fans in an event.

When everybody thought that the D-day would turn out as one of singer Pice Jovan’s best days, it instead turned out otherwise.

The preparations got messed up by the owner of the theme night dubbed “African Mondays” DJ Fikie.

Fikie who had earlier promised to step on stage and set the show rolling at 1:30am ended up delaying by an extra hour.

“DJ Fikie who had invited us to premiere at his African Monday night at H20 somehow changed program and it wasn’t the one we expected,” one of the members of GHL music group told us.

He went on ro note that Pice was supposed to perform all seven songs off his album but he ended up doing only two songs before leaving the stage.

If it wasn’t for Pice Jovan’s fans who had come to witness the launch of the album, he wouldn’t have stepped on stage.

They kept on demanding for his performance as they shouted his name and this put DJ Fikie on pressure. He later called him to perform.

After two songs, DJ Fikie introduced another DJ who also came and switched music to another artiste’s songs, forcing Pice Jovan off the stage.

Our efforts to get DJ Fikie for a comment were futile as his known numbers were not going through.

GHL as the management label said that the listening party didn’t happen as it was planned but the songs are already out and Pice Jovan fans should look out for them.

The EP has songs like Nyiga, Zzina, Gold Digger, Masanyalaze, Kidogo, Ade and Different.