Despite working on a few projects with Nigerian artistes, Winnie Nwagi is not a big fan of how they operate and she thinks they are selfish.

Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi’s collabo with Nigerian singer Slim Prince, “Fire Dancer” was a big hit in Uganda. In Nigeria, not quite.

She believes that this is the case with several other collaborations done by Ugandan and Nigerian artists and she blames the West Africans for being users.

Also Read: Collaborating with big Nigerian artists is rubbish – Winnie Nwagi

During an interview on Galaxy FM, Nwagi revealed that she no longer fancies doing collaborations with Nigerian artists because they do not promote the music in their country.

We love making collabos with Nigerian artistes. It is good because imagine a song with Burna Boy. It would be a big hit here in Uganda because you would push it so well here (in Uganda). He can even help you and shoot the video if he has time but that artist will not push the song in Nigeria. I don’t know why they feel sweet. I feel like I also personally resent them now. We have artists here who have done with them collabos but this music doesn’t play in their clubs, or anywhere. It stops here. They don’t push our music. Winnie Nwagi

Winnie Nwagi is not the first local artist to express these similar sentiments regarding Nigerian artists and their selfish ways.

The likes of Chameleone, Bebe Cool, among others have also faced similar challenges.