Singer Hajji Haruna Mubiru is convinced that the unfortunate incidents in which Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone were involved over the weekend are just mere stunts.

On Saturday 18th June 2022, Jose Chameleone reportedly escaped sleeping in jail in South Africa when a Ugandan promoter Zaina Muwonge effected his arrest over a case he committed in 2015.

Muwonge who demands 80,000 Rands (Ugx18.7m) from the Leone Island chief for failing to perform at a show he was booked for in the past ordered his arrest but the singer cunningly escaped before police rounded him up at a hotel in Sandton.

The next day, on Sunday 19th June 2022, Bebe Cool was also involved in a scuffle in which Captain Robert Namara allegedly drew his gun on him.

Haruna Mubiru

Bebe, who has since forgiven the Captain and withdrawn the case, alleged that a visibly “high” Captain Namara bumped into his car as he waited for a food order to be delivered at Pier One Lounge in Ntinda.

On exiting his vehicle to see the extent of damage, Bebe Cool and his team had to react quickly to a gun that was drawn by Captain Namara who was immediately disarmed and arrested.

On Wednesday, however, Bebe Cool revealed that he had decided to withdraw the case and forgive Capt. Namara because his Muslim faith asks him to forgive his offenders.

While speaking to the media, Haruna Mubiru was asked to give his opinion on both the events which stole the headlines involving Chameleone and Bebe Cool.

Bebe Cool and Captain Namara

To everyone’s surprise, the singer laughed it off before claiming that these were mere stunts by both artists to pull attention.

Haruna Mubiru questioned how both events happened to the two friends, in different countries, during the same weekend before asking the singers to stop wasting people’s time.

“One was nearly shot and at the same time another is arrested in South Africa. They should stop wasting our time. Those were stunts, we are used to them,” Haruna Mubiru said.

Soon after Haruna’s comments, Bebe Cool came out and said he pardoned the armed security man who threatened his life over the weekend.