Former Da Nu Eagles band singer Nannozi Joweria alias Sasha Brighton Kalungi has let her music lovers, fans, and followers know that she is under no pressure to release new music.

The mother of two explains that she always loves to do whatever she wants at her own pace without feeling troubled or strained at all.

She notes that whenever individuals undertake projects under stress, they are most likely to deliver premature and half-baked work.

I release new music at my own pace by the way. I don’t put myself under any pressure. When you put yourself under pressure, you may end up failing. I don’t copy others and my fans know it that I work on my own pace. Sasha Brighton Kalungi

Sasha Brighton Kalungi made the statements as she was responding to a question as to why she has been musically absent for the past few months.

She further noted that she was silent because she needed some peace of mind and space since she was baking a ban in her oven and didn’t want to be stressed.