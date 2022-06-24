On Monday after her performance at Levels Lounge, legendary Afrigo Band singer Joanita Kawalya returned home phoneless as goons made away with it.

The Stress Clinic show at Levels Lounge hosted Afrigo Band on Monday and revelers enjoyed their golden hits and performances.

It was a great night for most except Joanita Kawalya Muganga Ndwadde whose expensive phone found new owners.

Through her Facebook account, the ‘Jim Wange’ singer explained that her phone was robbed after her performance at the popular hangout.

“Dear family and friends I would like to clarify that I am well however tonight after our performance at LEVELS my phone was stolen(robbed),” she wrote.

Kawalya warned her contacts not to fall prey to the thief who she believed had already embarked on a spree to ask for money from the contacts on her phone.

“The impersonator may, or has already called you stating that I need money from you. Please don’t send money to that person,” Joanita Kawalya added.

Sorry dear!