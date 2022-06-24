For its 15th Edition, Swangz Avenue’s Roast and Rhyme “Nyam on the Nile” themed-party will return at the start of July in a more fun-packed setting in Jinja.

For the first time, Swangz Avenue will host fun-lovers of the Roast & Rhyme event away from the chaos of Kampala, out on the banks of River Nile.

The three-day countryside experience is set out to be a weekend fully packed with adventure in the eastern parts of Uganda starting Friday 1st July to Sunday 3rd July 2022.

Since the pandemic, Local tourism and travel have spiked, and this event is only tapping into the growing habit of local exploration.

The enjoyments start with the road trip to the Jinja which will definitely be an experience to remember. “Now our revelers can take their favorite enjoyments with them on the road,” said Julius Kyazze, Swangz Avenue’s Head of Business.

On Friday, revelers will have a Bon Fire night at which partiers will enjoy freestyle, karaoke, and poetry while feasting on roasted wild meats.

Touring the different tourist attractions in Jinja is scheduled for Saturday. The source of the River Nile which is the longest river in the world is on the agenda.

Quad biking, horse riding, tubing, bungee jumping, and many other activities will add spice to the Roast and Rhyme experience.

Guests will be treated to an evening full of meat, and live entertainment by Uganda’s best performers, and the event will be crowned with an after-party featuring the best deejays.

Sunday will be an all-white brunch and will commence at 10am with guests having a chance to taste different food cuisines in the company of soul music from the best performers.

Tickets for the experience start from Shs150k (Earlybird) for the 3 days. At the gate, Shs180k will be charged for the 3 days and Shs100k per single day.