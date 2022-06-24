Team Good Music singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso has finally confirmed that his concert will not happen in July as earlier anticipated.

Following speculations that Pallaso’s concert might be postponed, the singer has confirmed that it will indeed not happen in July as initially scheduled.

At the beginning of the year, Pallaso announced that he would hold a two-day concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

I’m very upset about this. I’m really sorry it’s last minute but it’s impossible. Pallaso

The concert was to happen on 1st and 2nd July 2022 and preparations got underway with the self-styled Sucker Free Boss embarking on a nationwide tour.

Pallaso’s plans, however, were dealt a huge blow when he sustained a knee injury after falling while performing on Easter Sunday in Bwaise.

It is due to this injury that Pallaso has decided to cancel his concert and postpone it to another date to be announced later.

The singer, who is still waiting for his knee to fully heal, states that the extent of the injury cannot let him give the best performance.

In a video shared on social media, Pallaso apologized to his fans while confirming that the concert will not take place on the 1st and 2nd of July.

He revealed that despite working hard to speed up the recovery process of his knee, he fell short of the targets and has decided to reschedule the concert.

I’m here to say I am so sorry. My concert won’t happening on July 1st and July 2nd as we had earlier on planned this year because of the knee injury that I sustained earlier this year that I’m still recovering from. My doctors say I still need more time and I also think I do because I wanna give you the best of me both physically and mentally. I wanna be at my best and I feel like I’m not there yet. I wanna let you know that I have absolutely done everything that I can to speed up this process, from physiotherapy to pretty much everything I could do but I’ve been challenged. I wanna let you know that my knee is getting better and I promise you, my fans, we are gonna reschedule this and it’s gonna happen – but not on July 1st and July 2nd. I apologise to those that have been anxiously waiting for the dates. I will let you know the new dates, please bear with me. Pallaso