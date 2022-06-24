The dynamic annual Rolex Festival 2022 that will aim at promoting local food and beverages is slated for August at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Culinary or Gastronomy Tourism is the travel for the taste of place in order to have a sense of place of place.

Its a unique sector contributing more than a billion USD globally but one that remains untapped and under funded by authorities and development partners.

Uganda is a home to over 52 tribes in addition to 6 indigenous groups each with a unique meal and drink that identifies it.

From Malakwanga to Eshabwe, to Busoga with Emboli, Luwombo in the Central region, among many others.

Also Read: The Kampala Rolex Festival Registers Success On 3rd Edition

Over the years, the Rolex Initiative has organized the dynamic rolex festival – a celebration of the street delicacy, “Rolex”.

The Rolex is a street delicacy that has overtime graduted to a meal and a national identifier for Uganda.

This year’s Rolex Festival will happen on Sunday 21st August 2022 at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The Rolex Initiative has unveiled yet another food event aimed at promoting local food and beverage tourism dubbed “Feast on Loco” that will take place in the second week of November at Sheraton Hotel.

This celebration is intended to graduate indegenous dinning experiences to the five star hotels and restaurants.

“Most high-end dinning spaces are selling to us an exotic culture and we desire our cultural identity through meals and beverages to be sold to the international visitors,” said Jonathan Nalebo, the Rolex Initiative MD.