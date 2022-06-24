Singer Nannozi Joweria, popularly known as Sasha Brighton Kalungi, has declined to mention who is responsible for her new bundle of joy amid numerous speculations of different men.

Before Sasha Brighton welcomed her second child, rumors made rounds disclosing that NTV presenter and singer Crysto Panda was responsible for her pregnancy.

After a while, Spark TV’s Keem G also somehow came into the picture after the two appeared to be too close to each other.

Amid all the speculations, Sasha Brighton kept silent, giving a deaf ear to the speculations.

In no time, Wakiso Giants FC boss Musa Atagenda was also rumored to have had an affair with Sasha when she broke up with ex-lover Herbert Shonga.

Having welcomed her baby boy two months ago, Sasha made a media appearance for the first time again to address the rumors.

She, however, kept tight-lipped about who is responsible for her new bundle of joy, declining to mention her baby daddy’s name.

She only stressed that she nicknamed the father of her child, “Private Jet” and noted that when the right time comes, she will unveil him to the public.