The Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) elections that were slated to take place next week at National Theatre have been postponed by the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development.

Recently, UMA had announced that Tuesday 28th June 2022, was the new date for voting for new leaders in the association through a secret ballot as opposed to the digital one that ended prematurely.

The secret ballot election was set to be conducted from a single polling station at the National Theatre but the opinion got opposed as some members questioned how members of the association from other regions would vote for their candidates if not offered transport to travel to Kampala.

King Saha hands in his nomination forms to UMA EC Chairman Jeff Ekongot at the Uganda National Theatre

When the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development held a meeting with Uganda National Cultural Forum (UNCC), and the “policy board”, they zeroed on one decision which was to call off the elections till further notice.

They also informed Police about the new development based on a letter dated Thursday 23rd June 2022. They look forward to finding proper ways to conduct the elections smoothly.