Despite announcing that his 2022 concert will happen on 1st and 2nd July, there is not much to show that Pallaso is gearing up for the big day.

At the start of the year, Pallaso was one of the very first artists to announce that he would have a concert this year.

On the back of two very successful years musically, it seemed the perfect timing for the TGM boss to give his fans a mega show after concerts were reopened following a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

Pallaso and his management announced that the two-day concert was to happen on 1st and 2nd July at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The team immediately commenced activations starting with a countrywide tour which would then lead them to the big day at Lugogo Cricket Oval in July.

Unfortunately, the countrywide tour was faced with a major blow for the self-styled Sucker Free Boss.

Pallaso sustained a knee injury on his right leg while performing on Easter Sunday at Hotel La Grande, Bwaise and he had to go through surgery a few weeks later.

He has braved the pain and discomfort in his knee to perform at different events, most of which had already been confirmed before sustaining the injury.

On several of these events, the singer has had to sing while sitting in a wheelchair, something which most critics despise claiming that he cannot put on a good show in such a state.

According to reports, Pallaso’s team is heavily considering finding a later date for the concert, a date when the singer’s knee will be fully healed so that he can put up a spirited showcase for his fans.

Neither Pallaso nor his management has confirmed that the concert will be postponed but at the same time, adverts are nowhere to be seen and the big hype that usually comes with such a big show is almost inexistent.

Will the concert happen on the announced dates? Will it be postponed? Will it be canceled? All these answers will be answered over time.