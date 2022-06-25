Ugandan dancehall singer John Kasadha alias John Blaq has joined efforts with Rwanda’s Bwiza on the remix of her song dubbed “Ready”.

Bwiza is a love song where both artists with different styles of music link up together to come up with a masterpiece.

Listening to the song, the two compliment each other quite perfectly well as they express love to one another disclosing how they are ready to take the affair to the next step.

On the song, John Blaq promises to show Bwiza undying love and affection as the latter also assures the former of how she is ready to stay with him.

The remix of the song was produced by Producer Ronnie and we wait for the visuals to drop anytime soon.