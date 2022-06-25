Reports reaching our news desk reveals that singer Lydia Jazmine and her manager Ronnie Mulindwa are not in good terms anymore.

The two are reported to be on the verge of splitting after falling out on terms better known to themselves alone.

They are said that they have taken quite sometime without talking or seeing each other and close friends say thay are acting like enemies who have never been close to each other.

Also Read: Why Lydia Jazmine, Ronnie Mulindwa brought matching cars

When manager Ronnie was contacted to give a comment about his working relationship with Lydia Jazmine, he stressed that he signed a contract with her that lasts three years.

Apparently, Ronnie Mulinda is remaining with only a month to end his contract.

He warned Jazmine against booking and handling shows behind his back noting that if he she does so, she will land herself in trouble.

Ronnie Mulindwa made the statements during a phone call interview on Radio Simba’s Wolokoso program.