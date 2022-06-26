City model and socialite Doreen Kabareebe says she hates wearing knickers and bras because they cause endless infections in women.

Kabareebe during an interview reasoned that the heat and dirt in women’s knickers is the result as to why women always end up having endless infections.

For that case, she doesn’t wear knickers underneath her outfits except during her periods because she has no option when nature dictates.

Those knickers you put on hold dirt and heat in the private parts and cause infections. Doreen Kabareebe

Kabareebe also noted that her breasts are still stiff and firm and hence she will only consider wearing bras after giving birth.

She further stated that she is not ready to breastfeed her babies despite breast milk being a huge factor in a a child’s proper growth because her boobs have to stay firm.

I don’t do knickers under my outfits and bras. That is why you always get infected with endless infections. In fact, I’m a very very clean person. You know why? I don’t get these infections. Those knickers you put on, there is a way how they hold dirt and heat gets into the private parts and cause infections. I only do them (knickers) when I’m in menstruation periods because at that moment I always have no option but to wear them to safeguard myself. For the bras, my breasts are still stiff. I will only think about them after giving birth because at that moment they might fall. In fact, am not even planning of breastfeeding my children. Doreen Kabareebe