It won’t be a Sunday to remember for singer Kalifah Aganaga following the passing on of a father figure in his life, Mr. Samuel Majwega Musoke.

Very early on Sunday morning, singer Sadat Mukiibi, popularly known as Kalifah Aganaga, woke up the sad news of the death of someone important in his life.

Mr. Samuel Majwega Musoke, the Proprietor MK Publishers Ltd and Avance International University has breathed his last.

Upon learning of the unfortunate news, the singer rushed to his social media to share his grief with his friends and fans.

The Deceased: Mr. Samuel Majwega Musoke

By sharing the deceased’s photos across his social media platforms, Aganaga revealed how Mr. Musoke helped him so much during his school days.

The singer said that Mr. Musoke paid for his school fees for a period of six years of secondary school.

Kalifah Aganaga revealed what a big loss Mr. Musoke’s death is to the entire country because he has been a great innovator.

It’s a sad moment, my Dad is gone. I have lost the man who paid my school fees for the six years of my high school, Mr Samuel Majwega Musoke the proprietor of Mk Publishers Ltd and Avance International University. As a family we have lost a father and as a country we have lost an innovator and a proprietor. May His Soul Rest In Peace. Kalifah Aganaga

May his soul Rest In Peace!