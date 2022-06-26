On Friday, we published a story revealing how the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) election process had been postponed till further notice by the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development.

Through a letter dated 23rd June 2022, the UMA elections had been halted after a meeting that was held between the Ministry of Gender and Uganda National Cultural Center leaders who saw it fit that the exercise be pushed forward after several complaints.

The Ministry of Gender has no authority to interfere with our works. Jeff Ekongot

However, while speaking in an interview, Mr. Jeff Ekongot the UMA elections chairperson maintained that the exercise will go on as earlier projected on Tuesday 28th June at National Theatre.

King Saha hands in his nomination forms to UMA EC Chairman Jeff Ekongot at the Uganda National Theatre

Mr. Jeff further noted that if the Ministry of Gender forcefully halts the exercise, they will hand over the association to them and let them do whatever they feel is fit for them.

He explained that he will feel let down if the process doesn’t go on because their time, money, and efforts invested to have a smooth election process shall have been wasted.