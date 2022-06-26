Released on Friday, Sony Music artist Vinka’s new song “One Bite” has already featured on Apple Music’s Apple New Music Daily playlist.

On the back of a full year of a music break, Vinka has continued to claim her presence in the music industry with a release steer every 3 months.

Not lacking in melody, “One Bite” is a song that talks to men who don’t take enough time to notice much about their women.

Produced by TON and mastered by Swangz Avenue producer Steve Keys, her new song “One Bite” is quite an addictive one.

The lyrics are easy to catch, a feature to most of Vinka’s songs, and the beats and flow will definitely have you in your feels.

Upon its release, the song immediately featured on Apple New Music Daily playlist which earmarks potential continental bangers.

The video is so much and well-choreographed with good and massive dances from Vinka and her vixens.

Vinka is a fashionista in almost every perspective and in this particular video, like she has never disappointed before, she was extra spic and span in all the attires in these visuals.

With just a few hours faster release, the song is already receiving so much airplay and replays on different streams.

The colorful and well scripted video was shot by Aaronaire on Set in the suburbs of Kampala. Take a gaze: