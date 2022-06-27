The BET Awards 2022 aimed at celebrating “Black excellence” were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday 26th June 2022.
Outstanding personalities in music, culture, and sports were recognized at The BET Awards in which Sean “Diddy” Combs received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Nigerian singer Tems, real name Temilade Openiyi, was announced the winner of the Best International Act, beating competition from the likes of Fally Ipupa, Fireboy DML, Major League DJZ, Dinos, Dave, among others.
Below is the full list of winners at the 2022 BET Awards:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Ari Lennox
- Chlöe
- Doja Cat
- H.E.R.
- Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER
- Mary J. Blige
- Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Blxst
- Chris Brown
- Giveon
- Lucky Daye
- The Weeknd *WINNER
- Wizkid
- Yung Bleu
Best Group
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) *WINNER
- Chlöe X Halle
- City Girls
- Lil Baby & Lil Durk
- Migos
- Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
- Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence” *WINNER
- DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk – “Every Chance I Get”
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties
- Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
- Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
- Bia feat. Nicki Minaj – “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER
- Nicki Minaj
- Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- Drake
- Future
- J. Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Kanye West
- Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
- Lil Baby
Video of the Year
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”
- Chlöe – “Have Mercy”
- Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
- Ari Lennox – “Pressure”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin Out The Window” *WINNER
- Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Video Director of the Year
- Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director Paak *WINNER
- Benny Boom
- Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
- Director X
- Hype Williams
- Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
- Baby Keem
- Benny the Butcher
- Latto *WINNER
- Muni Long
- Tems
- Yung Bleu
Album of the Year
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “An Evening with Silk Sonic” *WINNER
- H.E.R. – “Back of My Mind”
- Tyler, the Creator – “Call Me If You Get Lost”
- Drake – “Certified Lover Boy”
- Kanye West – “Donda”
- Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe”
- Doja Cat – “Planet Her”
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- Marvin Sapp – “All In Your Hands”
- Kanye West – “Come to Life”
- Kelly Price – “Grace”
- Fred Hammond – “Hallelujah”
- H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”
- Election Worship & Maverick City Music – “Jireh”
- Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin – “We Win” *WINNER
BET Her
- Alicia Keys – “Best of Me (Originals)”
- Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous” *WINNER
- Chlöe – “Have Mercy”
- Ari Lennox – “Pressure”
- Jazmine Sullivan – “Roster”
- Summer Walker & Ari Lennox – “Unloyal”
- Doja Cat – “Woman”
Best International Act
- Dave (UK)
- Dinos (France)
- Fally Ipupa (DRC)
- Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
- Little Simz (UK)
- Ludmilla (Brazil)
- Major League DJZ (South Africa)
- Tayc (France)
- Tems (Nigeria) *WINNER
Best Movie
- “Candyman”
- “King Richard” *WINNER
- “Respect”
- “Space Jam: A New Legacy”
- “Summer of Soul”
- “The Harder They Fall”
Best Actor
- Adrian Holmes – “Bel-Air”
- Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”
- Damson Idris – “Snowfall”
- Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- Forest Whitaker – “Respect” / “Godfather of Harlem”
- Jabari Banks – “Bel-Air”
- Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”
- Will Smith – “King Richard” *WINNER
Best Actress
- Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”
- Coco Jones – “Bel-Air”
- Issa Rae – “Insecure”
- Jennifer Hudson – “Respect”
- Mary J. Blige – “Power Book II: Ghost”
- Queen Latifah – “The Equalizer”
- Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”
- Regina King – “The Harder They Fal”
- Zendaya – “Euphoria” / “Spider-Man: No Way Home” *WINNER
Youngstars Award
- Akira Akbar
- Demi Singleton
- Miles Brown
- Saniyya Sidney
- Storm Reid
- Marsai Martin *WINNER
Sportswoman of the Year Award
- Brittney Griner
- Candace Parker
- Naomi Osaka *WINNER
- Serena Williams
- Sha’Carri Richardson
- Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
- Aaron Donald
- Bubba Wallace
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Ja Morant
- LeBron James
- Stephen Curry *WINNER
Congratulations to all winners!