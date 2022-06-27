Dancehall gospel singer Emmanuel Edwin Kusasira alias Coopy Bly and his wife Anne-Marie Redan Kusasira are mourning the loss of their grandpa, Ron.

The couple shared the sad news of the passing of their aged grandpa through posts on their social media platforms.

They, however, didn’t share in-depth details about what caused the loss of their grandpa as they celebrated his life.

Coopy Bly wrote saying he feels blessed and honored to have shared a lifetime with the late plus being a part of his family.

Rest In Peace Grandpa Ron! A life well lived. Blessed and honored to have called you family! Coopy Bly

Ann-Marie Redan also shared saying it is an honor to have been loved by the late. “Rest Peacefully dear Grandpa! What an honor it has been to love you and to be loved by you,” she wrote.

We send our heartfelt condolences to the family of Coopy Bly and their relatives.