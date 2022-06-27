After over three years without performing, legendary Ugandan songstress Juliana Kanyomozi will return to the stage with a concert in August.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Juliana Kanyomozi was to return to the stage after a while of musical absence.

The legendary singer was set to perform at the Soul and RnB Safari Uganda Baileys Picnic event at Club Guvnor.

The event, however, fell through as the organizers of the event, Jazz Safari, failed to meet Juliana Kanyomozi’s terms.

That meant that her fans had to wait a bit longer to see her perform again.

Despite a few guest appearances at a few events, Kanyomozi is yet to perform at a major event. But that is bound to change soon.

On Monday, through her social media platforms, Juliana Kanyomozi announced that she will be holding a concert in August.

The concert dubbed “Juliana Live at Serena” is slated for Friday 19th August 2022 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

The concert is rumored to be a VIP affair if we are to go by the ticket prices.