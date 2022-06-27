If he was a Ugandan artist, Kenyan singer David Mathenge a.k.a Nameless would have dated Juliana Kanyomozi because of her beauty, talent, and personality.

Growing up, most young boys crushed on Juliana Kanyomozi. Older men as well always admired her for various reasons.

Her looks complimented her sweet vocals and over the years, she has made a reputable brand from her talent.

Now at 41 years old, Juliana Kanyomozi is settled in her life with a secret lover, the father of her child Taj.

Her beauty and personality, however, still strike several men around East Africa including popular Kenyan singer Nameless.

In an interview, Nameless revealed that Juliana Kanyomozi’s talent, beauty, and personality are the major attributes about her that attract him.

“She is very beautiful, ambitious, and talented. She is special,” Nameless revealed during an interview on his recent visit to Uganda.

He also revealed that he has been Juliana’s friend for quite a long time.