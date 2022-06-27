Levixone will hold his “Mbeera Genesis” concert on 26th November 2022, two months later than he had initially scheduled.

On Saturday, Lucas Lubyogo, popularly known as Levixone announced that his much-anticipated concert was rescheduled to 26th November 2022.

Initially, the singer’s fans were gearing up to fill Kololo Airstrip on 3rd September 2022 to watch him and other artists perform.

Also Read: Levixone crowned Best Outstanding Gospel artist in Maranatha Awards

The celebrated Gospel musician revealed that the postponement of the show was “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“I apologize for any inconvenience caused my good people. MBEERA THE GENESIS CONCERT is to take place on the 26th NOVEMBER 2022 AT KOLOLO AIRSTRIP. but we believe all things work together for the good of those who love THE Lord Romans 8:28,” Levixone wrote on social media.