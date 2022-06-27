Singer Phina Mugerwa believes that men always tend to spend long hours out at their favorite bars because of the hardships they face at home.

She notes that when a home starts to seem troublesome for a husband they spend much of their time out at the bar where they chill with their friends and feel more at peace.

Men tend to stay out in bars when they start feeling uncomfortable at home. Phina Mugerwa

She also shared one aspect of life that she learned after her first relationship failed and the troubles she faced during the moment.

She explained that having gone through a hard moment of her love life, she chose to love and take care of herself in a way that a man will have to chase her to get her attention.

Phina Mugerwa further advised women to stop sneaking into their lovers’ phones if at all partners are to live in peaceful relationships.