Wahu Kagwi and Nameless have been getting busy and the fruits of their hard work are showing as they expect baby number three.

Kenyan celebrity couple Rosemary Wahu Kagwi a.k.a Wahu and David Mathenge, popularly known Nameless, are upbeat as they await the expansion of their family by a new member.

Last week, the singers revealed how they are expecting a new baby by sharing a photo of Wahu’s baby bump.

Also Read: Wahu and Nameless celebrate 15th marriage anniversary

In a post, Wahu shared the good news with her friends and fans. She expressed how “overjoyed, humbled, and grateful” she is with the ban baking in her oven.

The couple that has been married for over fifteen years will be adding yet another child to their two children, Tumiso (born 2nd August 2006) and Nyakio (born 9th August 2013).

Nyakio is as well buzzing about the incoming sibling. “Outgoing last born is over the moon about the incoming sibling,” revealed Nameless in another post.