Musicians Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye Starboss and Omukunjja Atasera have been arrested and detained by Police at National Theatre.

The two were arrested for causing raucous over the postponement of the Uganda Musicians Associations (UMA) elections.

Based on the videos that we have come across, the UMA General Secretary aspirant Omukunjja Atasera seems to have been hurt by police while being arrested.

In one of the videos, Omukunja cries out to Police, pleading to be handled well so as they officers fo not to break his arm.

He was surrounded by several police officers who bundled him onto a waiting vehicle and whisked away to the nearest Police station which is believed to be the CPS.

Fellow singer Big Eye Starboss was as well bundled onto the waiting Police truck as he protested his arrest.

While climbing the truck, he asked Police officers not to beat him up as some of them had started thumping him while boarding the truck.

More developments about their arrest will be coming in shortly.